Skating lessons return in Burns Lake

Burns Lake aspiring skaters kids were enjoying youth skating lessons at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena, which returned for the first time in 2022. Lessons are available every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

