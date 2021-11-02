Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP reappointed NDP’s transport critic

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)

Taylor Bachrach, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Skeena — Bulkley Valley will continue in his role as the NDP’s transport critic.

In addition, Bachrach was also named as the deputy critic for Infrastructure and Communities in NDP’s shadow cabinet.

Bachrach who was sworn in as MP last week in Ottawa, said he was excited to continue working on these portfolios in the 44th Parliament.

“I’ll be pushing to ensure that the issues that matter here in the northwest get the national attention they deserve. From rail safety and passenger bus service to commercial tugboat regulations and restoring regional air routes, there are lots of transportation issues relevant to our region,” said Bachrach in a statement.

The MP also said he will focus on addressing climate change challenges in his role as transport critic. “Given the transportation sector represents one of Canada’s largest sources of climate pollution, moving rapidly to clean alternatives is also an urgent priority,” he said.

Bachrach will also continue serving on the standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities. The Skeena — Bulkley Valley MP also hopes to complete the parliamentary hearings on rail safety that he had launched in June 2021, which were cut short by the snap election.

“Over two days of hearings, witnesses testified about gaps in Transport Canada’s safety management, the lack of support for local communities, and an over-reliance on volunteer emergency responders,” Bachrach said in the statement.

”I was pleased the committee had a chance to hear from groups in the Northwest and I hope we will be able to resume the hearings once Parliament returns.”