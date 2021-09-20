Voters enter the polling station at St. Joseph’s School in Smithers on Monday, Sept. 20. (Thom Barker photo)

Skeena-Bulkley Valley polls remain open until 7 p.m.

As results start to come in from eastern Canada, northwest B.C. continues to vote

Federal election polls are still open in Skeena-Bulkley Valley until 7 p.m.

Vying for the seat in alphabetical order are: Taylor Bachrach (incumbent, NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Lakhwinder Jahj (Liberal), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage), and Adeana Young (Green).

The independent 338Canada website predicts a solid win for Bachrach in the riding.

In 2019, then a first-time candidate, the former mayor of Smithers won handily by more than 3,000 votes over challenger Rattée. Prior to 2019, the seat was held for 15 years by Bachrach’s NDP predecessor Nathan Cullen, who is now MLA for Stikine.

Stay tuned here for live results from the riding as the evening progresses.


