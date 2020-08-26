Small Town Vape in Burns Lake sees another break-in attempt

RCMP catches at least one individual in connection with the incident

The Small Town Vape Store in Burns Lake has become a target of another break-in attempt.

On Aug. 19, the RCMP responded to the the vape store on Highway 16 around 2 a.m. They found an individual trying to break into the store and were able to apprehend him.

“The members were quick to attend and they apprehended an individual trying to break-in to the vape shop. The perpetrators had already gained entry through the adjoining business again,” said Shaunna Lewis, the Burns Lake detachment commander.

She also said that although one of the perpetrators was arrested additional details could only be shared once formal charges were laid.

This is the third such incident at the vape store in two months. In July, the store was broken into twice and the perpetrators made away with more than $2,000 in stolen products and damaged the property. The store has since been boarded up to secure the door and windows.

Investigators are now looking to see if this latest incident had any connection to the previous two offences.

Anyone with information about the incident at Small Town Vape Store is being asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

