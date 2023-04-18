Top: An allegedly stolen rock truck still sits in town April 3 after a suspect was arrested on April 2. (Marisca Bakker)

Smithers man charged following rampage in rock truck

Zachary Apperloo faces nine charges and is undergoing an in-custody psychiatric assessment

A Smithers man remained in custody as of April 18 on nine charges and pending a psychiatric assessment stemming from a rampage in a rock truck through the streets of Smithers April 2.

Zachary Apperloo is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, motor vehicle theft, and mischief to property over $5,000 and three breaches of a release order.

RCMP said in an email they responded to a report of a possible impaired operation of a vehicle just before 9 p.m. on April 2.

Officers said when they located the suspect vehicle, the driver attempted to ram the police vehicle.

“Due to the escalation of potential grievous harm to police as a result, shots were fired by police,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP spokesperson. “Luckily, nobody was injured and police were able to stop the suspect.”

Apperloo was scheduled to appear in court April for an arraignment — an opportunity to enter a plea — on these and a similar set of seven charges from a previous incident on Feb. 5.

Gordon Comer, a spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service said there is also a May 15 appearance that will address the results of a psychiatric assessment.

“That assessment is being conducted in-custody,” Comer said.

 

Police ended up firing shots when a suspect driving this rock truck allegedly tried to ram their police vehicle. (Facebook photo)

A shed allegedly damaged by a rock truck driven wildly through the streets of Smithers April 2. (Facebook photo)

