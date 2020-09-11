The skyline in the distance behind Oracle Park is partially visible with smoke from wildfires late Wednesday afternoon Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Amid a hot week across the province – with many cities and towns breaking temperature records – Environment Canada is still warning British Columbians to expect further days of smoky skies.

The murky forecast are mostly being caused by wildfire smoke being blown in from California and Washington State, where officials are battling large and devastating blazes.

Localized impacts from the Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires continue to be expected, the national weather office said in a statement Friday (Sept. 11).

Smoky sky bulletins remain in effect for Vancouver Island, B.C.’s south coast and southern interior. National weather forecasters predict a 24-48 hour weather model, but note that wildfire smoke concentrations have continued to drop over the past 24 hours except for a few isolated areas.

Environment Canada’s air quality health index lists air quality at moderate to high risk for many parts of southern B.C. Those with health issues should reduce outdoor activities.

On Thursday, Californias woke to orange and hazy skies.

Ten people have died and 16 people are missing as the North Complex fire near the small city of Oroville exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week.

The blaze is among 29 major wildfires burning from the Oregon border to just north of Mexico.

More than 4,800 square miles (12,500 square kilometres) have burned so far this year — more land than Rhode Island, Delaware and Washington, D.C., combined — and fall is typically the worst season for fires.

Nineteen people have been killed this year and at least 4,000 buildings have burned across California.

– with a file from The Associated Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
