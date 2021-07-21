snackshack

Snack shack at the beach

Come down to the Radley Beach and say hi to the girls (L-R) Hannah Zayac and Ami Moore. They have great snacks and can also hook you up to kayak rentals too. Their hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

VIDEO: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River

Break and enter at Rose Lake Hall

Village of Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Council gives a nod for the village heights subdivision project

Baby Marie and students of Morris Williams Elementary school at the community garden, enjoying an in-person visit. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Learning kindness, empathy through a baby's lens

Walker Green and Laurie Wilson, LDSS students helping build a fence. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Comfor helps out archery students