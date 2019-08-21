Highway 97 at Steamboat Hill, west of Fort Nelson is covered in snow.

Snow blankets northern B.C.

Old man winter woke up early and parts of northern British Columbia experienced heavy snowfall over the Aug. 17-18 weekend.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Fort Nelson and the higher elevations of the Alaska Highway near Muncho Lake and Stone Mountain Park, on Aug. 17.

Around 20 to 30 centimetres of snow was forecast by Environment Canada, part of what it called an “unseasonably cold arctic airmass” that was expected to hit northern B.C.

Though still at a chilly 5C, only rain was forecast for Aug. 19, according to Environment Canada.

