Snow geese stop over in Burns Lake (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Snow geese stop in for a visit to Burns Lake

Burns Lake resident, Boni Lambert’s daughter Kelly captured this photo of snow geese visiting at her mom’s house on May 13. Kelly said, “It is fitting for [them to visit] today,” as Burns Lake experienced a small snow fall. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show

Just Posted

The Village of Queen Charlotte offices. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Village of Queen Charlotte votes to restore ancestral Haida name

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert

Burns Lake paramedic Vivian, community paramedic Guy Epkens-Shaffer and Burns Lake paramedic Andrew. Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake community paramedic

Members of the Young Rangers Band on Deadman’s Island with their leader, William “Bill” Saunders of Palling [~1940]. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
Deadman’s Island on Burns Lake