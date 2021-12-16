Snow warning for Burns Lake and the Bulkley Valley

Winter storm watch in effect for Burns Lake and the Bulkley Valley.Heavy snow with a potential amounts of 20 to 30 cmpossible Friday through Saturday.

A strong Pacific frontal system combined with the cold airmass over northern and central BC will give heavy snow starting late Friday. Snow heavy at times will persist through Saturday afternoon and then taper off on Saturday evening. Winter storm warning or snowfall warning may be issued as the event draws closer.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.