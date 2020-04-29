VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

After a three week pause in training, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are getting ready to take to the skies once again.

The planes will fly across Canada starting this weekend in Nova Scotia to pay tribute to those trying to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“As we watch the Snowbirds fly over our homes, let’s remember we are all in this together,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (April 29).

In a press release, the Canadian Armed Forces said the flyovers, dubbed Operation Inspiration, will feature the team’s signature nine-plane formation with planes trailing white smoke behind them. The schedule will be released day-by-day on social media and each flyover will be no less than 500 feet above any obstacles.

The CAF urged Canadians to watch the flyovers from the safety of their homes, continue practicing physical distancing and not to travel to see the shows. The team will be wearing personal protective equipment, washing hands as recommended and minimize contact with people outside the Snowbirds.

We are heading across the country to salute all Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of Covid-19. Our routes (posted here!) will target hospitals and residential neighbourhoods. More: https://t.co/zp8vIoDVnm. #cfsnowbirds #rcaf #ThankYouHealthWorkers pic.twitter.com/z4K3UhcfY8 — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) April 29, 2020

