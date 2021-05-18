Snowfall warning for Lakes District

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning today for the Lakes District.

According to the warning, a total of 10 to 15 cm snow is expected over the southern sections of the Lakes District.

A cold upper disturbance moving across the central interior today is bringing snow to the region. Periods of snow will continue today over the higher terrain of the southern sections of the Lakes District and will taper off this evening as the disturbance departs.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

After several days of warmer weather, the region has seen a dip in temperature in the past two days.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.