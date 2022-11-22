Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)

Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

The highways are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter as snowfall warnings have been put in place for most the Okanagan.

With heavy snow in the forecast, Environment Canada announced the snowfall warnings at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass reaching as far as Revelstoke, and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass are all expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours. Because of the snow, visibility is also expected to be low.

Light snow is scheduled to start Tuesday morning and intensify as the day goes on, finishing with flurries early Wednesday morning.

In the same time span, the Okanagan Valley, including Vernon, and the Shuswap are expecting 10-15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns people that driving conditions in the mountains can change suddenly and to be prepared. And if visibility is effecting while driving, turn your headlights on and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

