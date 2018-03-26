Snowmobile crash near Vanderhoof

A fatal snowmobile crash occurred this weekend near Vanderhoof, according to an RCMP media release. A 35-year-old man was dead at the scene of the tragedy, while a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Vanderhoof police were called to assist ambulance services just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, at a site that could only be accessed by snowmobile.

“The investigation is ongoing as police determine what may have caused this crash,” the media release said. “Neither of the individuals involved were wearing helmets, which may have contributed to injuries sustained.”