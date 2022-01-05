Snowshoeing season is upon us

Jeremy Biffert, who was in town from Kamloops for the holidays visiting his in-laws Herb and Nattie Neville, took some time to enjoy the Boer Mountain trails with his snowshoes. “My family absolutely loves Boer Mountain, every time we come to visit the first thing we do is hit the trails, summer or winter,” Biffert told Lakes District News. “The community has done such a good job with these trails, it’s on par with anything I’ve seen in the province.” (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)