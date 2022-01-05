jeremy

Snowshoeing season is upon us

Jeremy Biffert, who was in town from Kamloops for the holidays visiting his in-laws Herb and Nattie Neville, took some time to enjoy the Boer Mountain trails with his snowshoes. “My family absolutely loves Boer Mountain, every time we come to visit the first thing we do is hit the trails, summer or winter,” Biffert told Lakes District News. “The community has done such a good job with these trails, it’s on par with anything I’ve seen in the province.” (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Otter with a toothache, cougar in a pink collar top most ‘unique’ calls for BC COS in 2021

Just Posted

Delgamuukw (Earl Muldon), right, cuts a cake during a 2017 celebration at Hagwilget Hall of the 20th Anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision. (Taylor Bachrach photo)
Legendary Gitxsan Indigenous rights leader dies at age 85

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. (Interior News file photo)
CN wins right to pursue criminal prosecution of Hazelton blockaders

jeremy
Snowshoeing season is upon us