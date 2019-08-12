Screengrab of video posted to Facebook by Karen Reid-Sidhu.

Newton

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

A dramatic brawl at a Surrey mall last Saturday has the head of a local crime prevention organization calling on police to pay serious attention.

“Our volunteers were there and witnessed the youth hanging out, and growing in size,” Karen Reid-Sidhu, executive director of Surrey Crime Prevention, told the Now-Leader. “Our Citizen Community Safety Watch Program is out from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., and they’ve documented what they have seen.”

According to Reid-Sidhu, it happened on Saturday night (Aug. 10) at a strip mall in the city’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood.

Reid-Sidhu shared a video of the incident on Facebook and said she was concerned for the safety of the public. She noted the incident has been reported to Surrey RCMP, who advised her they would step up patrols.

“This happens all the time,” Reid-Sidhu said. “Our volunteers have witnessed drinking in public, drug dealings, and the harassment of young girls. It is disgusting.”

“So tired of all this violence,” she added.

Surrey RCMP said Monday that no one officially reported the incident and urge the public to call them to report such behaviour.

Constable Richard Wright said the first time he saw that video was via a reddit.com link.

“It’s very common. It’s happened twice in the last two weeks,” Constable Richard Wright said of police being alerted to incidents following videos being shared on social media.

Having said that, Wright said the behaviour in the video is “completely unacceptable.”

“We absolutely understand the public’s concern regarding the behaviour in the video,” he said, adding that police “are aware that this behaviour goes on in the area.”

Local officers, he said, are “acutely aware” of the area’s challenges and that it is considered an “active hot spot for frontline officers, subject to multiple patrols throughout their shift.”

Wright said as a result of the video, the Crime Reduction Unit has opened an investigation into what went on and police ask anyone who recognizes anyone in the video to talk to police.

“The best way to get information to us is to call us, then share the video with us rather than have it come to us through the ether,” he added.

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

READ ALSO: ‘A triage point’: Surrey’s new SAFE centre aims to divert kids away from gang life

SEE ALSO: Crime rate drops in Surrey for fourth straight year


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Just Posted

Call for nominations for Indigenous youth

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with… Continue reading

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Firefighting reinforcements being sent to battle blaze

Mehan Lake Fire along Highway 37 grew overnight

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Most Read