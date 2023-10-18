Social gatherings might keep curling alive

Members interest could swing more curling in spring break of 2024. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The annual general meeting of the Burns Lake Curling Club was held at the curling club lounge at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Right now, the current executive body of the club is president Sean Stadey, vice president Randy Wilson, treasurer Carren Wilson, Secretary Lori White and directors Kevin White, Kristi Bjarnason, Gabriela Hamp and Sharla Martens.

Director Kevin White said there is always room for more directors should anyone like to sit with us.

He is well aware that the ice will not be usable before mid January.

It will have a large impact on the club as this is the time of year that draws in local curlers.

“With the start up being delayed some of our members will find other forms of entertainment and we may lose some, at least for the year,” said Kevin White.

He pointed out that the Village of Burns Lake Recreation Director Lewis Jones has indicated that there will be opportunity to curl longer into the spring than usual as there is no other commitments for the venue.

“If our members show interest in extending we will take advantage of this offer. We would normally be wound up by spring break, or the first week of March.”

In the mean time, the club in an effort to keep the curling community connected and hoping to conduct some social gatherings for events like sharing stories or having beverages. Dry land training options are also possible.

“We will most definitely be curling as soon as our ice is ready to use. We have rough plans on how to make up the draw and how long it will run. At present we are planning on at least eight weeks of open mixed curling.”

The club is also offering to bring back the ‘Ladies 6 Week 6 Ends’ again.

There will also be drop in opportunities once everything is up running for the club.

The club is encouraging interested individuals who are into curling to keep an eye on the newspaper or the Burns Lake Curling Club Facebook page.

Individuals can also contact any of the members of the club for information on any planned activities.

White also stated that the club lounge is available for anyone or any interested groups for meetings and hosting smaller social events.

Interested parties can contact Lori at 250-692-3294 for rates and details.