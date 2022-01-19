Social media causes stir in Burns Lake

This photo of a dog in an outdoor shelter was posted on Facebook on Jan. 5, sparking a heated discussion. (Burns Lake Lost and Found Pets photo/Lakes District News)

A Jan. 5 post on the Burns Lake Lost and Found Pets Facebook group page quickly got out of control, when people emphatically voiced their concerns about a dog being left outside in a residential yard during the recent cold weather snap.

The post garnered over 80 comments and replies, many of which were asking for authorities to be called to check on the animal’s well being. Some of the comments accused the owner of animal cruelty, while also publicly asking the owner to give up the dog, and if they themselves could adopt the animal. Upon receiving calls about the issue, Burns Lake RCMP officers investigated.

“The RCMP were made aware of the social media post regarding the well being of a dog. The police did speak with those involved and there was no evidence to support the allegation. Our investigation has been concluded,” Corporal Madonna Saunderson told Lakes District News.

According B.C. Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty representative Lorie Chortyk, they too investigated the situation.

”Our animal protection officer did follow up with the owners of the dog. There were some extenuating circumstances with this situation. The owners were very cooperative and will be keeping the dog indoors at nights and ensuring proper shelter is available if the dog is outdoors for any period of time during the day,” she told Lakes District News.

Comments on the Facebook post have since been turned off, and page admin Michelle Hemmerling issued a statement post to the public group addressing the incident. “Publicly shaming people on Facebook is a slippery slope that can turn into harassment, which, as we all know, is illegal,” she stated in the post.

“Some people are jumping to conclusions about why a dog is loose. Just stop it. Unless you know the owner personally or have talked to them, how can you know the situation? A loose dog does not equal a bad owner,” she continued. “I get that people in this group are very passionate about the welfare of animals in this community, but please don’t leave your compassion behind for people in the process. Sometimes people just need a helping hand, and helping the pet owner will in turn help the pet.”

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

