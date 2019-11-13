Social media post damaging to business

Editor:

RE: Untrue social media post

We would like to address a recent social media post that made false and defamatory accusations about China Moon Restaurant, in order to restore the damage to our long-standing good reputation in this community that it has caused.

We have been serving the community of Burns Lake for over 34 years and we pride ourselves in providing excellent customer service and high-quality food from our kitchen that is kept thoroughly clean and hygienic. We have always had good health inspection reports and place utmost importance on keeping our restaurant in the best condition.

Unfortunately, a person who was not a customer, posted online about insects being found in someone else’s take out dish. This had already been brought to our attention and we were taking the steps to investigate, but this person still chose to post about it using inappropriate language and making false and defamatory accusations while encouraging others to share on social media. We will remain professional and not publish the names of those involved or specific details of this situation.

We know that the truth is the only way to address and resolve this issue. And the truth is we do not, and have never had a pest control issue at the restaurant in the 34 years of operation. We know that the insects did not come from our kitchen. We knew this from the moment it was brought to our attention due to the facts surrounding this particular situation, and the fact that this was the only occurrence, not just that day, but in the history of our business.

We understand that some people may have genuine concerns about the cleanliness of the kitchen due to this person’s post since it is a food establishment and we assure those who are concerned that we operate with honesty and integrity and would never operate in unacceptable conditions.

On Nov. 5, we welcomed a health inspector to very thoroughly inspect the restaurant for any signs of pests or anything else for that matter because if there were a problem, we would address it immediately. Once again, the inspection resulted in the restaurant being in good, sanitary condition, with absolutely no evidence of pests or pest activity.

This report can be viewed on Northern Health’s website for those who would like further reassurance under “Food Facility Ratings”, “Burns Lake” at https://www.healthspace.ca/Clients/NHA/NHA_Website.nsf

We do not want the misinformation from this person’s post to be spread any further. Doing so will be considered as an act of defamation with malicious intent and is libel under the court of law.

We are very grateful for the support our customers have given us throughout the years, and throughout this ordeal and for believing in us, standing by us, and for knowing that we would never operate a business that is not in good, sanitary condition. You are the reason that has kept us going throughout all of this.

Sincerely,

The Ly Family, China Moon Restaurant