Solo art show by Gemma Elliott at the museum in Burns Lake

The second Art showcase for the year at the Lakes District Museum and Gallery is by the young artist Gemma Elliott. Elliott is calling her solo exhibit “Faces and Places”, featuring artwork ranging from acrylics to pencil sketches.

The showcase will be up at the museum for the entire month of September and have on display a generous variety of Elliott’s many talents through the different mediums.

Visitors can check out the showcase during Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is by donation only. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

