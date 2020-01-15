Premiums under the province’s MSP were eliminated starting Jan. 1, saving individuals up to $900 a year while families will pocket up to $1,800, according to the province. (Lakes District News file photo)

Some Burns Lakers unimpressed by MSP elimination

‘Wake up people, you’re still paying MSP’

While the provincial government has touted the elimination of Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums as the biggest middle-class tax cut in B.C. history, some Burns Lake area residents believe this change won’t affect their lives.

Premiums under the province’s MSP were eliminated starting Jan. 1, saving individuals up to $900 a year while families will pocket up to $1,800, according to the province.

But Burns Lake area resident Loren Neilson said British Columbians will still pay the premiums in different ways.

“Wake up people, you’re still paying MSP,” said Neilson. “Anything the government provides for free is anything but.”

Burns Lake resident Kelly Lindaas agrees.

“We might not be paying for it per se, but it will come out in taxes and other fees.”

Smithers resident Dana Glanville also agrees, adding this rationale is common sense.

“Nothing is free and will ultimately be paid for by us,” said Glanville. “It’s just buried somewhere else.”

Burns Lake resident Joe Driscol believes the MSP premiums will now be included in taxation for other goods and services.

“You will pay for health care — it will be included in your groceries and your gas and your Christmas gifts and everything you buy,” said Driscol.

The province has replaced the MSP premiums with a new payroll tax paid by employers.

The employer health tax is likely to cost eligible businesses more than the MSP did, said Ken Peacock, chief economist of the Business Council of B.C. That’s because business only accounted for about half of the province’s MSP revenue, with the rest paid directly by individuals.

One concern is that the employer health tax adds another disincentive to employers to take on full-time workers and pay benefits, Peacock told Black Press.

READ MORE: B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

But some local residents are happy with the elimination of the monthly premiums, which have been gradually phased out over the past three years.

Xandria Van Tine said the change won’t be significant, but even a small amount will help her pay the bills.

Wayne Giles said it was “about time” the province eliminated the MSP premiums, which do not exist anywhere else in Canada.

Finance Minister Carole James has emphasized that when total MSP payments are calculated at the highest level charged, in 2017, the change actually represents an overall tax cut of $800 million when it is fully implemented.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has disputed the claims that the MSP elimination is the biggest middle-class tax cut in B.C. history, noting that the Gordon Campbell government reduced personal income taxes by 25 per cent across the board after taking office in 2001.

Both major parties campaigned in 2017 to eliminate the MSP premiums.

Although final MSP bills went out in December, individuals and businesses are still on the hook for any arrears. People who have set up bank auto-payments for MSP are advised to cancel those, or they will keep sending money to the province.

—With files from Tom Fletcher

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

RCMP create access control checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Gifts for the resident at the Pines

The Burns Lake Ladies auxiliary donated a present to every resident at… Continue reading

Satellite dish catches fire in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department extinguished a satellite dish fire… Continue reading

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Most Read