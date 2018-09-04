Some evacuated residents south of Burns Lake allowed to return home

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has partially rescinded the evacuation order issued for the Verdun Mountain/Nadina Lake fires. (RDBN image)

With a portion of the evacuation order issued for the Verdun Mountain/Nadina Lake fires rescinded yesterday, some Southside residents were able to return home last night.

An evacuation alert remains in place for the area south from Francois Lake to north of Takysie Lake and Uncha Lake, and east from Tatalrose and Bickle Lakes to Uncha Mountains Red Hills Provincial Park.

All remaining evacuation orders for the Verdun Mountain/Nadina Lake fires remain on order at this time.

The Nadina Lake Fire, burning approximately 40 km southwest of Burns Lake, has consumed 86,430 hectares. Due to progress made on the north and west flanks of the Nadina fire, resources will be redeployed to the eastern flank, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Despite Friday’s significant wind event, the dedicated work of structural protection crews has prevented any loss of structures over the past few days.

The Verdun Mountain Fire, located approximately nine km southwest of Grassy Plains, has burned 45,326 hectares.

Despite high winds Friday afternoon, the Uncha/Binta guard successfully held, preventing the fires progressing between the lakes. Crews continue with mop up efforts in the Takysie Lake area. The water delivery system begun deployment and operation Saturday between Uncha and Binta Lakes, in conjunction with BC Wildfire Service sprinkler resources.

The evacuation order and alert for the Shovel Lake Fire issued on Aug. 16 have also been rescinded.

For more information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

