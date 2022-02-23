Some fun winter activities in Burns Lake

The Canadian Wildlife Federation’s Lets Play Outside project recently released a list of 50 fun things to do outside in the winter, prompting a Burns Lake resident to suggest that the Lakes District News highlight some activities from the list that can be done right here in town.

For starters, while you need to travel a bit to find good downhill skiing, cross-country is a calling card for the area. The Omineca Ski Club, founded way back in 1927, has provided local skiers with a great place for cross country for nearly a century.

Omineca Ski Club is complete with several beautiful trails that vary in difficulty, which are all consistently groomed and well kept throughout the winter season. Another great place to cross country ski is up on the trails on Boer Mountain, which have been called some of the best trails the province has to offer by several tourists.

Speaking of Boer Mountain, the trails are also a great place to snowshoeing, looking for animal tracks in the forest, fat biking, or even to take an outdoor hike, all of which are on the Canadian Wildlife Federation’s list.

Also on the list, is snowmobiling, which can be done in locally through the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club, which main riding areas are in the Telkwa Range, Sibola Mountain and Ailport. Ailport is the most popular for family rides, as it is deep snow, open meadows and trails.

Many of the other items on the list can be easily done in town, like skating for example, which is available inside the Lakeside Multiplex on Fridays and Sundays, as well as outside on the homemade outdoor rink in Spirit Square, which was installed by the Village of Burns Lake back in December.

Ice fishing is also recommended by the Canadian Wildlife Federation. According to the Village or Burns Lake website, some of the best ice fishing in the area can be found at Babine Lake, located about 40 km north of Burns Lake, Co-op Lake, located east and north of Burns Lake, and Day Lake, located west of Burns Lake, which is a prime rainbow trout habitat.

Though, it’s important to take precaution before going on the ice to ensure that it’s frozen, due to the recent warm weather in the area.

As for things like making a bonfire, taking a polar bear dip or watching a winter sunset, all of them can be done by spending an afternoon at one of the many lakes that can be found in Burns Lake.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

