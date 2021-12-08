Southbank post office closed

The postmaster at the post office in Southbank has retired. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

According to Canada Post, the post office in Southbank has been temporarily closed down, following the retirement of the postmaster.

Phil Legault from Canada Post media relations spoke to Lakes District News, saying that efforts are being made to replace the postmaster, but there is no official timetable for when the post office will be back up and running.

“Until the postmaster’s position is filled, all mail and parcels can be temporarily picked up at the Burns Lake post office, which is located at 388 Government Street. This post office is open Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Legault said.

All Canada Post parcels are currently being picked up at the local IDA drug store.

A sign has also been put up outside the closed down post office in Southbank for residents, containing all the information they need on how to send and receive their mail.

The issue with the new temporary location is that the people who live on the Southside of Francois Lake will now be forced to cross the ferry and travel to Burns Lake to send and receive mail this holiday season. This could cause major inconvenience for those living in the Southbank area.

“We thank the residents of Southbank for their patience and understanding. If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can also contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team at 1 866-607-6301,” said Legault.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

