Southbank post office remains closed

The Southbank post office has been closed for over a month. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Residents of Southbank will have to continue getting mail in Burns Lake for the time being. According to Canada Post, there are no plans to re-open the Southbank post office as of now.

“We have no updates to provide at this time. We are still looking to fill in the postmaster’s position and carded items are still temporarily going to the Burns Lake Post Office,” said Valérie Chartrand from Canada Post media relations. Finding employees for vacant positions has been an increasing problem for many local businesses across different industries in the area.

The post office has been closed since early December due to the previous postmaster retiring, forcing residents of the area to travel into Burns Lake to send and pick up letters and parcels during the holiday season.

Letters can be picked up at the Burns Lake Post Office which is located at 388 Government Street. This post office is open Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

All Canada Post parcels can be picked up at the local IDA drug store.

“If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can also contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team (1 866-607-6301),” Chartrand told Lakes District News.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

