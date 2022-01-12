Southbank post office remains closed

Search is ongoing for replacement postmaster

The Southbank post office has been closed for over a month. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The Southbank post office has been closed for over a month. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Residents of Southbank will have to continue getting mail in Burns Lake for the time being. According to Canada Post, there are no plans to re-open the Southbank post office as of now.

“We have no updates to provide at this time. We are still looking to fill in the postmaster’s position and carded items are still temporarily going to the Burns Lake Post Office,” said Valérie Chartrand from Canada Post media relations. Finding employees for vacant positions has been an increasing problem for many local businesses across different industries in the area.

The post office has been closed since early December due to the previous postmaster retiring, forcing residents of the area to travel into Burns Lake to send and pick up letters and parcels during the holiday season.

Letters can be picked up at the Burns Lake Post Office which is located at 388 Government Street. This post office is open Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

All Canada Post parcels can be picked up at the local IDA drug store.

“If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can also contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team (1 866-607-6301),” Chartrand told Lakes District News.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021
Next story
No rapid COVID-19 tests available in Burns Lake

Just Posted

ed
Hot Topics for Jan. 12

Prince George RCMP suggest making sure your house number is clearly visible both day and night. (file photo)
Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021

Peter Haugan, All Native Tournament organizer, said the choice to postpone the event was because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to give teams and communities time to be ready for the event. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament postponed in Prince Rupert – again

Rapid tests are beginning to be rolled out nation-wide. (File photo/Black Press)
No rapid COVID-19 tests available in Burns Lake