Delta, B.C. firefighters and their specialized apparatus are now in northwestern B.C. Delta is one of many B.C. municipalties responding to a province-wide call for assistance. Delta Fire Department photo.

Southern B.C. crews respond to wildfire threat in northwestern B.C.

International firefighters also arriving

Crews and equipment from the lower mainland, southern Vancouver Island and around the world have been arriving in the region to battle some of the worst wildfires experienced in decades.

The B.C. crews are from municipal departments with the task of protecting structures while international wildfire crews are spelling off B.C. Wildlife Service personnel who, exhausted from their intensive efforts, are beginning to go on mandatory rest.

From Delta, B.C., the municipality’s wildland firefighting apparatus with a few of four, a battalion chief and a deputy chief are in the Fort St. James area where the Shovel Lake fire, the largest now burning in the province, has caused evacuations.

“We are always there if the province needs us,” said Delta fire chief Paul Schofield of the call for help received from the provincial Office of the Fire Commission received Monday in advance of the provincial state of emergency declared yesterday morning.

The Delta crew, with its specialized apparatus that can deal with wildfires, is there into the coming weekend an can be spelled off with other Delta firefighters if needed.

The White Rock fire department has also responded, providing one piece of equipment and three firefighters.

And from the West Shore area near Victoria on southern Vancouver Island, crews are also in the Fort St. James area and around Burns Lake.

That list includes personnel from Langford, Metchosin and Sooke.

Aside from firefighters, senior officials are at command posts in Fort St. James and south of Burns Lake near the massive Verdun fire.

“It’s just what firefighters do, they want to help out and they see a need and they have the skills. They want to see if they can help make a difference and it doesn’t matter if it’s at home or abroad,” Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said.

“Whatever we can do to help out, because we know they’ll do the same for us.”

View Royal Fire Rescue near Victoria will also be sending a truck, along with three firefighters and one from North Saanich, who will leave Friday morning to help in the Echo Lake area.

Firefighters will help extinguish any fires that start around structures, out buildings or homes and conduct town patrols in the evening.

On Wednesday, the province declared a state of emergency as more than 500 wildfires burned across B.C. The wildfires have sparked 29 evacuation orders affecting more than 3,000 people, as well as 48 evacuation alerts affecting almost 19,000 people.

Last summer, several firefighters from the Langford, Metchosin, View Royal and Sooke fire departments also helped battle wildfires in the central and southern Interior.

Mike Farnworth, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General declared yesterday’s state of emergency following consultations with BC Wildfire and Emergency Management officials.

“Public safety is always our first priority and, as wildfire activity is expected to increase, this is a progressive step in our wildfire response to make sure British Columbia has access to any and all resources necessary,” … “Taking this step will further ensure we can protect the public, property and infrastructure, and assist with firefighting efforts.”

The State of Emergency will be in effect for the next 14 days and may be rescinded or extended depending on the situation on Aug. 29.

Wildfire crews from Alberta, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories,Quebec, Saskatchewan and Parks Canada have been arriving in the province to assist the more than 3,300 firefighters already on duty. Crews from Mexico, Australia and New Zealand are also now in the province.

Last night the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) rescinded the evacuation order issued Aug. 7 for the Gilmore Lake Fire, which is burning approximately eight km southwest of Topley.

The Gilmore fire is currently 100 per cent contained. The fire’s status is expected to change from ‘active’ to ‘being held’ this week.

– With files from the Peace Arch News, the Delta Optimist, the Goldstream Gazette and Flavio Nienow.

Previous story
Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake
Next story
Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Just Posted

Southern B.C. crews respond to wildfire threat in northwestern B.C.

International firefighters also arriving

Evacuation order rescinded for Gilmore Lake Fire

Evacuation alert remains in effect

Shovel Lake expanded evacuation order

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an expanded Evacuation Order and… Continue reading

Helping hands

Fire fighters from Delta, Sooke, White Rock, Sydney, Courtney and Qualicum Beach… Continue reading

29th anniversary of the missing Jack family

Tortured family begs tipper to come forward

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.

Former CIA Director: Trump worked with Russians and now he’s desperate

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.

Baloney Meter: is flow of asylum seekers at Canada-U.S. border a ‘crisis’?

“I think any time you have a government that allows 30,000 people over the course of a short period of time to come into Canada illegally, the impact that that has, that is a crisis,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2

Vancouver falls 7-4 on aggregate in Canadian Championship final

Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake

Pinecrest Lake is located between Whistler and Squamish

Chinese medicine practitioner in B.C. facing historical sex assault charges

71-year old Kit Wong practiced acupuncture from his home during the time of the assaults

Most Read