Southside boy dies in accident

A young boy died near Burns Lake on April 30 following an accident, the BC Coroners Service said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson told Lakes District News.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the boy was in an accident involving a four-wheeler vehicle on the Southside.

He died in the hospital on April 30, Watson said.

Due to privacy concerns the victim’s age and identity haven’t been released.

