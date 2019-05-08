A young boy died near Burns Lake on April 30 after an accident. His identity hasn’t been released by the BC Coroners Service due to privacy concerns. (Black Press Media file photo)

Southside boy dies in accident

A young boy died near Burns Lake on April 30 following an accident, the BC Coroners Service said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson told Lakes District News.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the boy was in an accident involving a four-wheeler vehicle on the Southside.

He died in the hospital on April 30, Watson said.

Due to privacy concerns the victim’s age and identity haven’t been released.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
