Southside pair enter not guilty pleas

Two men facing charges linked to an alleged incident of assault on the Southside have elected to be tried by Provincial Court judge and entered not guilty pleas.

Craig Skin and Jordan Skin appeared in court Dec. 6. After entering their election and pleas, the matter was adjourned for counsel to appear before the Judicial Case Manager on Dec. 9 to fix a date for the trial.

Craig Skin and Jordan Skin face charges of breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault.

They allegedly tried to enter a home at the 7000 block of Campbell Road on the Skin Tyee First Nation on Aug. 11.

A person whose identity has not been disclosed was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

Police arrested the men on the same day.