Southside Volunteer Fire Department open house with [L-R] Jason Blackwell Evan Plesko Monika Erikson Shawn Trottier Bob Dosen Logan Probst Matt Jensen Axel Orr Cole Mcentire Ethan Mcentee Cindy Dosen. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Southside Volunteer Fire Department finally gets a new truck

Holds an open house attended by almost 100 people

The Southside Volunteer Fire Department, has finally received their new fire truck, after a two-year long wait.

“We have been looking for a new truck for about two years now our other engine truck kept breaking down on us so we were trying to get grants and we ended up getting a new truck finally,” said Axel Orr, the President of the Fire Hall adding that the money from Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN), Nechako Kitimat Development Fund (NFDF) and the Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) helped them with this.

The RDBN put up $189,202 towards the new truck. The NFDF gave $40,000 and the BVCU contributed $12,000 towards the new truck that cost roughly over $300,000. The crew also had their own money in their account that they put up towards the new truck.

“It is a replacement for the one that broke down. It’s a brand-new truck; the pump itself is new – it has on board 960 gallons of water, it has the breathing apparatus in the seats with easy storage,” said Orr, excited about the new machine.

Currently, the Southside Volunteer Fire Department has around 15 volunteers but according to Orr, ever since they got the new truck, they have got a few new faces.

To celebrate the new truck, as well as to introduce it to the community, the department held an open house on Oct.2 which was attended by almost 100 people, over four hours. The open house offered the community a look at the new truck, a cake cutting, food and drinks as well as fire extinguisher demonstration for adults and kids.

The Southside Volunteer Fire Department meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. for their practice and training sessions.

“We are always looking for volunteers so if you are interested in joining our department, you should come down on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m.,” said Orr.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Southside Volunteer Fire Department open house. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

Jon Rempel will be running in the Nechako Lakes riding for the second time. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
BC Libertarian Candidate Jon Rempel’s second run

Wants to ensure society is not too dependent on the government

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo) It’s time to get rid of the corruption
Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dale Kalhood's Looking West, Gerrow Island painting. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
The second LDAC concert and Off the Wall art show

The arts council send off their second virtual show over the Thanksgiving weekend

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Diane Killman, Burns Lake resident captured the beautiful and ever-changing colours of fall over at Francois Lake on Oct. 2. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local captures Fall in its full glory

Diane Killman, Burns Lake resident captured the beautiful and ever-changing colours of… Continue reading

Work on the pedestrian activate traffic light installation continued last week, with traffic slow downs. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Pedestrian-activated light now in operation in Burns Lake

Work on the installation for the pedestrian-activated traffic light continued last week,… Continue reading

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Raija Paul, 10, wants to sponsor 100 nights of family stays

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read