Southsider Walter Turner wins lotto

Owner of Moosehorn Lodge on Uncha Lake, bought his winning ticket at RX Drug Mart in Burns Lake. Turner matched 6/7+ numbers from the Lotto Max draw on July 21, netting him $317,035.90. He said this will help alleviate any financial stress they have at the moment. Congratulations Walter. (Lotto Corp photo/Lakes District News)

