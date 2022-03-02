Special Olympics B.C. recuiting local volunteers in Burns Lake

The Northern regions of Special Olympics B.C. is looking to recruit volunteers for coaching and administration positions.

“Our goal is to have enough volunteers and coaches to run Special Olympics programs in Northern B.C.. To make this happen, we are reaching out to local community organizations for anyone willing to volunteer their time to help assist with this. Head coaches must be over 19, assistant coaches must be over 16, and program volunteers must be over 12. Due to the COVID-19 mandate and our Return to Sport plan, all participants and volunteers ages 12 and up must be fully vaccinated,” said Haily Augustin, Special Olympics B.C. Community Development Coordinator for the Northern Regions.

In Burns Lake, Special Olympics B.C. is currently looking for volunteer coaches for cross country skiing, curling, track and field, as well as assistant coaches in snowshoe. The types of administrative roles include local coordinator, program coordinator, secretary, treasurer, registration coordinator, PR coordinator, fundraising coordinator, and equipment coordinator. All positions would not be paid.

Lakes District News spoke to Special Olympics B.C. Regional Coordinator Tina Giesbrecht about her experiences as a volunteer.

“Being a volunteer and coach with Special Olympics is such a rewarding experience. I have coached snowshoe, bowling, and bocce. To be honest, I get more out of volunteering with our amazing athletes than I could ever had imagined,” she said.

Giesbrecht is a coach for Burns Lake Special Olympic Athlete Danny Tress, who recently competed in the 2023 Special Olympic B.C. regional qualifiers finishing second in his division in the 100m snowshoe race, and fourth in the 200m.

“Providing year-round sporting opportunities is the most important aspect of Special Olympics. As a volunteer, you can get involved in any many ways. Time volunteering with Special Olympics is so worth the joy on the faces of our athletes when they compete and strive to earn personal best times and make new friends. To anyone considering volunteering, take it from me, you will never regret volunteering for this amazing organization,” said Giesbrecht.

Through the Special Olympics B.C. program, coaches are given workshops and course opportunities to further their coaching qualifications.

“Networking with coaches from across Canada has provided me with so much knowledge and experience at my fingertips and the friendships created in the process are priceless. I have had the opportunity to take athletes from Burns Lake to Smithers, Prince George, Kamloops, Kelowna, and Vernon for competitions and then as part of the Provincial Snowshoe team, we have taken athletes to Newfoundland and Thunder Bay Ontario for National Games,” Giesbrecht told Lakes District News.

Giesbrecht is also a volunteer on the snowshoe coaching team for Team Canada. “As a volunteer, there are many opportunities available to you,” she said.

If interested in volunteering, Augustin can be contacted by email at haugustin@specialolympics.bc.ca.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

