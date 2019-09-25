Spirit North hits the trails

Children and youth joined the Dzilh K’it Skak Ilth’tus – “Strong Children of the Mountain” Enduro event, hosted by the Lake Babine Nation (LBN) and Spirit North at the Kager Lake Mountain trails site on Sept. 21. Dozens of riders from LBN, Burns Lake and some from the Nuxalk First Nation in Bella Coola participated in races, a bike decoration parade and a selfie orienteering challenge. Racers received edible cookie medals as well. Lunch was provided by Top of the Line catering. Spirit North, headquartered in Edmonton is an athletics program that aims to engage First Nations youth in sports. (Blair McBride photos)