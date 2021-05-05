Spirit North’s after school program for spring and summer begin

The Spirit North’s after-school program at Morris Williams Elementary school has been running in full swing. The program, which aims to support First Nations youth in pursuing healthy lifestyles by engaging them in activities such as mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, skiing, has been running in Burns Lake under the Community Program Director Rachelle van Zanten. Currently, kids from kindergarten to grades 4/5 have been working on learning basic safety, basic biking skills, balancing, brake drag and ratcheting. The program will also start taking kids out on the lake over summer, to teach them kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing. (Rachelle van Zanten photo/Lakes District News)



