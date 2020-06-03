Spirit Square reopened on June 1

Spirit Square was closed to the community in accordance with the public health order, except for access to the walking track. Sheryl Worthing, the Chief Administrative Officer for the village told Lakes District News that even though the square is being reopened on June 1, the provincial health orders and guidelines for social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick would still need to be followed. “The washroom facility will be open as well. This will give users the ability to wash their hands often,” she added. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.