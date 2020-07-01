Splash park and boat launch get separate parking lots

Work restarts on the splash work

The Radley Beach splash park and the boat launch now have separate parking lots intended to distribute the traffic that would come to the splash park away from the boat launch.

The village informed Lakes District News that the enhanced boat launch parking section was necessary for safety reasons. Sheryl Worthing, the village Chief Administrative officer added, “With increased traffic in the upper parking lot for the splash park we decided it would be best to keep the boat traffic at the bottom. The decision was made in conjunction with our local contractors when the all landscaping and road work was being completed.”

The work for the splash park was halted due to Covid-related delays however, the contractors arrived in Burns Lake on Saturday and started work on the splash park on Monday. The completion of the project now would be weather dependent however, the village hopes to complete the project by August, well before the summer ends.

The total cost for the splash park is $450,000, of which $300,000 have been allocated towards the actual splash park and $150,000 would be going towards the ground preparation, water connection, drainage, electrical and landscaping. The parking enhancements were absorbed in the cost of the project and no additional costs would be coming up due to the separate parking lot.

Burns Lake

