Splash park reopebns in Burns Lake

The Splash Park at Radley Beach opened up again last week after the winter closures. Keegan, Kris and Makenna were one of the first kids to enjoy the park on a hot, sunny day. The Splash Park first opened last year and has now become a kids-favourite in the community. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
