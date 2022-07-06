Sports day at William Konkin Elementary School

WKE sports day

June 27 was a fun day at William Konkin Elementary School as they held their sports day. School is out for the summer now hopefully the weather will be nice so everyone can have a great summer. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Alleged July 4 parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder in ‘calculated attack’

Just Posted

Nechako Lakes Secondary School principal reelected to board of BC Principals' and Vice Principals' Association. (Supplied photo)
Burns Lake principal reelected to board of BC Principals’ and Vice Principals’ Association

CPA President Tom Stamatakis. (Tom Stamatakis/Twitter)
Police association president supports decriminalization but says it won’t curb crime in B.C.

Babine Road is washed out at 30 KM near Smithers. Detour is available through Granisle. (Wilf Adam and Facebook photo)
Road closure on Babine Lake Road, detour through Granisle

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.