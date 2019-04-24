Spring events for all

Spring Fling at the Rose Lake Hall

Say: ‘Bye Bye Winter and Hello Spring’ at the Rose Lake Community Hall on April 27. A four course meal will be served, followed by local entertainment and featuring a no-host bar. Tickets are $30 per person, and are available form Karen Sirfalk at 250-696-3379.

Basket Weaving Workshop at the Rose Lake Community Hall

The Rose Lake Community Hall hosts a willow and cattail basket weaving workshop on May 1-2 at the Community Hall, about 20 kilometres west of Burns Lake on Highway 16. Learn to weave willows and cattails in a two-day immersion in the art of basketry. This course is expected to fill up fast. To preregister, contact Sabrina at sabrina_wolfmoon@outlook.com. The fee for the workshop is $150 for two days. Discounts are available for young people and seniors, sponsored by the Lakes District Arts Council.

The Met: Live in HD presents ‘La fille du regiment’ at The Beacon Theatre

The next broadcast in this season’s Met: Live in HD opera broadcast is Gaetono Donizetti’s classic ‘La filled du regiment’. The opera will be broadcast at 1 p.m. on May 5 at The Beacon. All tickets are $12, and will be available at the box office starting 30 minutes before show time. This frothy comedy mixes humour with buoyant melody and notorious vocal challenges. The story concerns a young orphan girl raised by an army regiment as its mascot and begins at the moment of her first stirrings of love. Complications (and comedy) ensue when her true identity is discovered. The opera is set in the Tyrol, a picturesque mountain landscape. The Met’s production, by Laurent Pelly, places the action during the First World War, and is a feast for the eyes as well as the ears. Tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Pretty Yende team up for bel canto vocal fireworks, including the show-stopping tenor aria “Ah! Mes amis … Pour mon âme,” with its nine high Cs. Alessandro Corbelli and Maurizio Muraro trade off as the comic Sergeant Sulpice, with mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the outlandish Marquise of Berkenfield. And in an exciting piece of casting, Kathleen Turner makes her Met debut in the speaking role of the Duchess of Krakenthorp. Enrique Mazzola conducts.

For more information about this production, click on: https://www.metopera.org/season/2018-19-season/la-fille-du-regiment/ To watch a trailer of the opera, click on: https://www.metopera.org/season/2018-19-season/la-fille-du-regiment/ To see and hear Javier Camarena hit those nine high Cs, click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=The+Met+Live+in+HD+la+fille+du+regiment

‘Mrs. McGinley’s Gold Rush Variety Show’ at the LDSS MPR

The Lakes District Arts Council presents ‘Mrs. McGinley’s Gold Rush Variety Show’, on May 6 in the Lakes District Secondary School Multipurpose Room. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. Set in 1869, the show recreates the entertainment gold rush miners would have been enjoyed in Barkerville in the 1860’s and ’70’s, during the heyday of the BC gold rush. The show features songs and dances suitable for the entire family. From farcical comedy to poignant songs to rousing dance numbers, the performance will bring a smile to your face and will get your toes tapping. This is a special performance of a northwest British Columbian travelling tour, as Theatre Royale Barkerville gets ready for its summer run at Parks Canada’s historic Gold Rush Town and Park. Look for posters around town, and our ads in the Lakes District News. Special prices for this one-time event are $15 for adults, and $8 for seniors, students and youth. Tickets are now available at Process 4 circle arts Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. We expect a full house, so get your tickets early to avoid long line-ups at the door. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to see this family-friendly entertainment. Click on this link for more about “Mrs. McGinley’s Gold Rush Variety Show”:http://www.theatreroyal.ca/Summer%20Shows/summershows.html . This show is sponsored in part by New Pathways to Gold. The tour will include stops in communities like Burns Lake which were affected by the wildfires of last summer. To learn more about the project, click on: http://newpathwaystogold.ca/blog/theatre-royal-show-raises-dollars-reaps-smiles-b-c-wild-fire-relief/ . And to learn more about the Theatre Royale and its summer programs in Barkerville, click on: http://www.barkerville.ca/summergala/