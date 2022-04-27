The Honeysuckle Garden Centre is opening this Saturday and they are ready for another great busy season. The green houses are full and everyone is invited to come out Saturday, April 30. The garden changed hands last year with new owners Jeanette Cayanga and Derek Hill, a couple from Thunder Bay, Ontario who moved to Burns Lake in 2020 and ended up buying the property and the business from former owner Leanne Miranda and Beverly Olinyk. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News).

Spring is here in Burns Lake let’s get planting

