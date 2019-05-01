Spring reveals Nadina Fire remains

As the snow disappears the aftermath of the Nadina Fire becomes clearer. Mount Wells in Tweedsmuir Park overlooks the areas burned in last summer’s wildfires. (Wren Gilgan photo)
As the snow disappears the aftermath of the Nadina Fire becomes clearer. Mount Wells in Tweedsmuir Park overlooks the areas burned in last summer’s wildfires. (Wren Gilgan photo)
The Burns Lake village council has agreed to donate $2,500 towards signage… Continue reading
As summer approaches, food producers are readying to grow and provide more… Continue reading
The road in downtown Burns Lake is scheduled to be repaved this… Continue reading
Despite the recent cool temperatures and melting snow leaving patches of wet… Continue reading
Burns Lake resident Charlene Crider submitted photos of large trees lying on… Continue reading
Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island
Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands
Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds
Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations
Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June
The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area
A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people
Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped
Two Burns Lake residents are offering a reward of $800 for information…
Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation
Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer
Companies say beverages would be able to deliver effects of cannabis in as little as five minutes
Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June
Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping
Police believe it was stolen from “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday