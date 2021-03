Burns Lake Minor Hockey held a three-day long springbring hockey and goaltending camp at the arena. The camp was divided in three groups with the first one comprising of IP 1, 2, 3, 4, second comprising of U10 and U13 and third one for U15 and U18. The camp was held from Mar. 24 through Mar. 26 with a total of 30 participants. Last week was also the last for this hockey season. Arena ice is set to come out by the first week of April. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



