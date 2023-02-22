Roadshow hockey training

Spruce Kings and Salmon Arm Silverbacks play in Burns Lake

The BCHL 2023 Road Show event took place Feb. 18 and 19, Family Day long weekend, at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena, where the Prince George Spruce Kings and Salmon Arm Silverbacks played two regular-season games. All proceeds will be used to support the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association. The players arrived in town on Feb. 17 where they spent the day going to local schools, meeting with the students and they also had a chance to play some floor hockey with them. Later at the arena a practice time was held for kids to come down and get hands on training with great tips and techniques from retired NHL players such as Dave Babych. More photos next week of the hockey game as the games had not been played at press time. (Nikki Shumka photos/Lakes District News)

 

Roadshow hockey training

Roadshow hockey training

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

roadshow hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Probe into former Alberni residential school resets the death toll at 67
Next story
PODCAST: B.C’s Riversong Guitars awarded North America’s acoustic guitar of the year

Just Posted

John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Feb. 15 he is joining Conservative Party of B.C. (File photo) John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Feb. 16 he is joining Conservative Party of B.C.
John Rustad finds a new home with B.C. Conservative Party

Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes will perform in Burns Lake Feb. 23 – get your tickets now. This great entertainment is brought to by the Lakes District Arts Council. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes to perform in Burns Lake

Howie Miller
Howie Miller entertains in Burns Lake

Dave Babych with Keyan Shumka
Spruce Kings and Salmon Arm Silverbacks play in Burns Lake