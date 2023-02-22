Spruce Kings and Salmon Arm Silverbacks play in Burns Lake

The BCHL 2023 Road Show event took place Feb. 18 and 19, Family Day long weekend, at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena, where the Prince George Spruce Kings and Salmon Arm Silverbacks played two regular-season games. All proceeds will be used to support the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association. The players arrived in town on Feb. 17 where they spent the day going to local schools, meeting with the students and they also had a chance to play some floor hockey with them. Later at the arena a practice time was held for kids to come down and get hands on training with great tips and techniques from retired NHL players such as Dave Babych. More photos next week of the hockey game as the games had not been played at press time. (Nikki Shumka photos/Lakes District News)