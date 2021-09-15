Stairs at multiplex in Burns Lake nearing completion

Construction on the stairs at the curling rink entrance of the Lakeside Multiplex are scheduled to be completed by the end of September according to Village of Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing. (Eddie Huband/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- B.C. Wildfires
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map