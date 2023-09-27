Starland’s anniversary sale

The Starland Timber Mart’s 23rd anniversary customer appreciation day was held on Sept. 16. “We’ve been doing this now for 23 years,” said owner Trennis Wiens. Starland’s idea is to add value to their customers so this year they brought in more vendors. “I gotta keep the doors open,” said Wiens. A part from business vendors, the Burns Lake RCMP was also part of the event to demonstrate their police vehicle. “Last year, they had the fire department here. This year, they graciously asked me to come out and show off the truck. At the front of the truck I’ve got our spiked belt which is our tire deflation device. I explain how it works, how its deployed, and some of our traction kits that are available to help people get out of snow and mud. Obviously, the kids love the lights and sirens and then just some of the common tools you’ll find in a police vehicle, shovels, brushes and axes,” said RCMP Constable Brandon Nitz. He later made a demonstration about breathalyzers. There was also free food and beverages. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)