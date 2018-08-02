State of local emergency declared south of Burns Lake

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued a state of emergency declaration order for an area south of Burns Lake on Aug. 1, 2018. (Kim Piper photo)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has declared a state of local emergency on the Southside.

The state of local emergency order was issued Aug. 1 due to wildfire activity in the RDBN’s Electoral Area E (Francois/Ootsa Lake rural), which require “prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people or to limit damage to property.”

The order is in effect for the east end of Nadina Lake, including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel and Nadina Lake Recreation Site.

Regional district employees, servants and agents are now empowered to implement all procedures that are considered necessary to prevent or to alleviate the effects of this emergency, including:

– Acquire or use any land or personal property considered necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

– Authorize or require any person to render assistance of a type that the person is qualified to provide or that otherwise is or may be required to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

– Control or prohibit travel to or from any area of British Columbia;

– Provide for the restoration of essential facilities and the distribution of essential supplies and provide, maintain and coordinate emergency medical, welfare and other essential services in any part of British Columbia;

– Cause the evacuation of persons and the removal of livestock, animals and personal property from any area of British Columbia that is or may be affected by an emergency or a disaster and make arrangements for the adequate care and protection of those persons, livestock, animals and personal property;

– Authorize the entry into any building or on any land, without warrant, by any person in the course of implementing an emergency plan or program or if otherwise considered by the minister to be necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

– Cause the demolition or removal of any trees, structures or crops if the demolition or removal is considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate in order to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

– Construct works considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

– Procure, fix prices for or ration food, clothing, fuel, equipment, medical supplies or other essential supplies and the use of any property, services, resources or equipment within any part of British Columbia for the duration of the state of local emergency.

The state of local emergency order will remain in force for seven days, until Aug. 8 at midnight, unless cancelled by order of the RDBN or the solicitor general.

The Nadina Lake fire has consumed 380 hectares since it was discovered July 31. The RDBN has implemented an evacuation order for this wildfire.

