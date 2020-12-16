Stay away from ice and open water, says BLFR

Burns Lake Fire Rescue (BLFR) found two youngsters trying to cross a seemingly frozen Saul Creek, along the Eveneshen Trail, just below the fifth avenue water towers. While they are fine and were taken home safely, BLFR is urging parents to remind their kids to stay away from ice and open water. “People should check out the Canadian Red Cross site for excellent tips on the dangers of ice,” said Rob Krause, the director of protective services. (BLFR photo/Lakes District News)



