Kent Institution is investigating after nearly $87,000 in contraband was seized on March 25. (Google Maps)

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

A package of drugs, cellphones and a drone was seized from the perimeter of Kent Institution near Agassiz last week, totalling more than $86,000.

Correctional Service Canada said in a news release that the package of contraband was seized on March 25 at the maximum security prison. It included:

  • one drone
  • two mini-cellphones with chargers
  • one full-sized cellphone with four SIM cards and a charger
  • 200 tablets of Dianabol steroids
  • 50 tablets of Amidrix estrogen reducer
  • around 108 grams of amphetamines
  • around 62 grams of THC concentrate
  • nearly 30 grams of heroin

Police have been notified of the seizure and the institution is investigating.


grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach
Next story
Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Just Posted

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosts winter carnival

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosted a fun winter carnival day on March 22… Continue reading

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Most Read