Steven Rinas’ pre-trial conference set for August 12

Steven Rinas who allegedly stabbed an individual in Decker Lake on April 15, is being held in custody ever since. (Lakes District News file photo)

A pre-trial conference date has been set for Steven James Rinas in connection to the stabbing on Moe Road that happened earlier in April.

Rinas, who is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle will be getting a court-mandated pre-trial conference on August 12. The purpose of such a conference is to reduce any inefficiencies in the matters of criminal justice. In a recent move, “the courts have mandated that all cases must have a pretrial conference (PTC) before trial dates can be set,” said Dan McLaughlin, the communications counsel with the Ministry of Attorney General.

PTCs are conducted to reduce the number of files being set for trial by helping to ensure that only those requiring a trial are actually set for hearing and to manage the files set for trial with accurate time estimates prior to dates being set that would ensure hearings complete on time as scheduled.

Depending on what happens at the PTC, the next move for Rinas would be decided.

Earlier, in April, the Burns Lake RCMP found a man stabbed several times, at Moe Road and after an extensive search, police arrested and charged, Steven James Rinas in connection to the stabbing. During his arraignment, Rinas pled not guilty to all the counts and elected to be tried by a provincial court judge.

The man, allegedly stabbed by Rinas completed his treatment and has now been released.

Rinas, 52, had appeared before the Smithers court for his first appearance on April 21. Rinas’ bail was denied and he was ordered to be detained on the charges. Currently, Rinas continues to remain in custody.

