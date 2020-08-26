Steven Rinas set to appear in court on Oct. 15

Expected to enter a plea deal

A court date has been set for the trial of Steven Rinas, who was arrested in April for the stabbing on Moe Road.

Rinas’ pre-trial conference took place earlier this month on Aug. 12, to ensure that there aren’t any inefficiencies in the criminal justice matter at hand. Post the conference, Rinas’ trial date has now been set for Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

With four counts including charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle, Rinas is now said to be expected to enter a plea deal.

”It is anticipated that it will be for plea and sentencing that day. No plea has yet been entered, though,” said Alisia Adams, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Attorney General.

Rinas, 52, had appeared before the Smithers court for his first appearance on April 21 after which his bail hearing was set for April 24. Rinas’ bail was denied and he was ordered to be detained on the charges.

Rinas is also scheduled for a bail review on Sept. 1 when it would be determined again whether or not Mr. Rinas is eligible for a bail to stay out during the duration of the trial.

According to Dan McLaughlin of the Attorney General’s office, Mr. Rinas is entitled to a bail review every 90 days according to the provisions of section 525 of the Criminal Code.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Small Town Vape in Burns Lake sees another break-in attempt

RCMP catches at least one individual in connection with the incident

95 year old single-handedly reels in a large fish on Ootsa Lake

Eleanor Anderson, at the age of 95, single-handedly caught and reeled in… Continue reading

SD 91 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education

Will run buses following ministry guidelines

The before and after of the Burns Lake Community Garden

The Burns Lake Community Garden has become a labor of love for… Continue reading

Steven Rinas set to appear in court on Oct. 15

Expected to enter a plea deal

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Most Read