Steven Rinas set to appear in court on Oct. 15

A court date has been set for the trial of Steven Rinas, who was arrested in April for the stabbing on Moe Road.

Rinas’ pre-trial conference took place earlier this month on Aug. 12, to ensure that there aren’t any inefficiencies in the criminal justice matter at hand. Post the conference, Rinas’ trial date has now been set for Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

With four counts including charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle, Rinas is now said to be expected to enter a plea deal.

”It is anticipated that it will be for plea and sentencing that day. No plea has yet been entered, though,” said Alisia Adams, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Attorney General.

Rinas, 52, had appeared before the Smithers court for his first appearance on April 21 after which his bail hearing was set for April 24. Rinas’ bail was denied and he was ordered to be detained on the charges.

Rinas is also scheduled for a bail review on Sept. 1 when it would be determined again whether or not Mr. Rinas is eligible for a bail to stay out during the duration of the trial.

According to Dan McLaughlin of the Attorney General’s office, Mr. Rinas is entitled to a bail review every 90 days according to the provisions of section 525 of the Criminal Code.

