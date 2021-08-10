Ogo's Ice Cream owner who is in her 70s was the victim of a violent robbery Aug. 4.

Still no suspects in violent robbery at ice cream shop in Penticton

Many local RCMP resources have been assigned to investigate this serious incident, says police

Penticton RCMP is now releasing information about a violent robbery at Ogo’s Ice Cream, that left a 70-year-old woman severely beaten early on the morning of Aug. 4.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a report of an assault and robbery at the “Ogo’s” ice cream shop at 166 Main Street, said Const. James Grandy in a press release.

The 70-year-old business owner was prepping the store early in the morning when two unidentified men entered the store. Both men approached the victim, demanding she open the cash register. In the process of the robbery, one of the men assaulted her with a weapon.

Both men took the entire cash register, along with other food items, stated Const. Grandy.

Multiple police officers arrived along with police dog services, the general investigative team, forensic identification services, and other units.

The suspects were not located.

The first man is described as wearing a black mask, grey hoodie sweater, grey sweat pants and white high-top runners. The second man was described as wearing a black mask and black sweatshirt.

The victim was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

“Many local RCMP resources have been assigned to investigate this serious incident. There was heavy pedestrian traffic at the time, and encourage anyone who may have seen, heard, or captured on video anything which may be related, to contact us directly,” said Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In the meantime, Tickleberry’s, the Peach ice cream shop and Lickity Splitz is donating the proceeds of waffle cone sales to Ogo’s while they are closed to help out the owner in this difficult time.

READ MORE: Ice cream shops support victim of horrific crime

READ MORE: 70-year-old ice cream shop owner beaten and robbed

CrimePenticton

Previous story
B.C.’s review into Police Act pushed back by nearly a year, to April 2022

Just Posted

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada is lifting its prohibition Monday, Aug. 9, on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Traffic cautious in B.C. as Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

A woman holds a sign reading “Hold Police Accountable” near police officers watching as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
B.C.’s review into Police Act pushed back by nearly a year, to April 2022

Vernon summer resident Julie McCann (née Holland) set an unofficial world record Monday, Aug. 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park, becoming the fastest woman to run 100 metres on all fours with a clocking of 22.99 seconds. (Christiine Castrucow photo)
100 metre dash – on all fours: Vernon woman breaks unofficial Guinness record